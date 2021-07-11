The Cain Park Arts Festival returns this year after being held virtually in 2020

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Art is once again taking center stage at the Cain Park Arts Festival in Cleveland Heights after being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Seeing art in person that’s always much better than seeing it online,” said George Kozmon, an internationally collected artist and the festival’s director.

Fern and Wayne Jennings have been attending the event for 30 years and told 19 News how tough it was not to experience it in the park last year.

It was “pretty sad... we just missed so many things in the past year,” Fern Jennings said.

The three-day festival is free and will continue Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.