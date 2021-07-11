2 Strong 4 Bullies
Flood warning extended for parts of Medina, Stark & Summit counties

(Pexels)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland has extended until 11:15 p.m. Sunday a flood warning that affects parts of Northeast Ohio.

The warning covers eastern Ashland County, extreme northern Holmes County, southeastern Medina County, western Stark County, southern Summit County, and Wayne County, according to the National Weather Service.

Some areas that may experience flooding include Canton, Wooster, Massillon, Barberton, Green, North Canton, Orrville, Rittman, Doylestown, Hartville, Creston, Brewster, Navarre, Dalton, Shreve, West Salem, Mount Eaton, New Franklin, Norton and Canal Fulton.

Shortly before 5 p.m. weather spotters reported flooding the area covered by the warning, the weather service said. It estimates that between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen - and up to an inch more is possible this evening.

The west branch of Nimishillen Creek just south of Canton reached 10 feet around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Those waters may continue to rise this evening.

The weather service reminds people never to walk or drive through floodwaters.

