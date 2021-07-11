Sandusky man shot and killed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sandusky man is dead and a suspect is on the run after a Saturday morning shooting.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Elisha Cannon was shot around 10:00 a.m. a.m. on South Larchmont Drive in Sandusky Saturday morning. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Authorities said they have no suspects in custody at this time and will provide additional details on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.