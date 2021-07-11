2 Strong 4 Bullies
Severe storms possible today and tomorrow; threat of high winds

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday is an ALERT DAY for storms that have potential to be severe.

The main threats are high winds and heavy rain.

Heat, humidity and periods of showers/storms are on the forecast menu today with highs in the 70s.

Typical “Dog Days of Summer” weather returns this week courtesy of a warm front!

We’re in for more rain from time to time tonight as lows retreat into the upper 60s.

Monday through Friday will be warm, humid and possibly rainy. Each day brings a 40 to 70 percent chance of showers and storms along with highs in the 80s.

