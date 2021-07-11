2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Two East Cleveland police officers arrested in connection with felony theft charges

(KY3)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two East Cleveland police officers were arrested in connection with an alleged felony theft Friday, according to a statement from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

The officers, Alfonzo Cole and Willie Warner-Simms, were taken into custody after an investigation that was sparked by a call from the East Cleveland police chief himself, the statement said.

“As a result of that request, and after initial investigation, two members of the East Cleveland Police Department were arrested,” according to a county spokeswoman.

Chief Scott Gardner contacted the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department to request assistance investigating possible criminal activity in his department. That call led to the officers’ arrests.

“This investigation remains open and ongoing as additional evidence, suspects, and statements continue to be uncovered,” according to the statement.

Information including what other charges the officers might face and when they will appear in court was not immediately available.

The East Cleveland police chief has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Young person shot near popular East Cleveland shopping district
Heavy rain and storms Sunday
19 First Alert day: Strong storms with heavy rain expected Sunday
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio COVID-19 death toll reaches nearly 20,400; more than 1.1 million infected statewide
Arthur Keith died Nov. 13, 2020 after being shot and killed by a CMHA police officer.
Arthur Keith’s family protests outside CHMA police headquarters days after officer cleared of charges in shooting death