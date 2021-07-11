Two East Cleveland police officers arrested in connection with felony theft charges

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two East Cleveland police officers were arrested in connection with an alleged felony theft Friday, according to a statement from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

The officers, Alfonzo Cole and Willie Warner-Simms, were taken into custody after an investigation that was sparked by a call from the East Cleveland police chief himself, the statement said.

“As a result of that request, and after initial investigation, two members of the East Cleveland Police Department were arrested,” according to a county spokeswoman.

Chief Scott Gardner contacted the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department to request assistance investigating possible criminal activity in his department. That call led to the officers’ arrests.

“This investigation remains open and ongoing as additional evidence, suspects, and statements continue to be uncovered,” according to the statement.

Information including what other charges the officers might face and when they will appear in court was not immediately available.

The East Cleveland police chief has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.