19-year-old man shot at Elyria house party

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old boy is under arrest in connection with the shooting of a 19-year-old male.

Elyria Police said just before 1 a.m. on Monday, officers were flagged down in the area of 10th Street and West Avenue for a man shot.

When officers arrived, they found Dwon Williams Jr. suffering form a gunshot wound to the chest.

Williams was transported to University Hospital Elyria Medical Center and then transported to UH downtown. His condition has not been released.

Police said the shooting happened at a house party.

The 16-year-old is charged with having weapons under disability, discharging a firearm, tampering with evidence.

If you have any information, call Elyria police.

