20-year-old arrested after officers find “large amount of marijuana” in his car

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested 20-year-old Jared Kisner on drug charges Friday after a traffic stop revealed what police described as “a large amount of marijuana in plain view.”

Officers stopped Kisner in the area of Massillon Road and Cramer Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday.

In addition to the marijuana they saw in plain view, a search turned up an additional several hundred grams of marijuana, as well as more than $4,800 in cash.

Kisner was charged with Trafficking in Drugs and Possession of Drugs, Marijuana.

