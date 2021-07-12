20-year-old arrested after officers find “large amount of marijuana” in his car
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested 20-year-old Jared Kisner on drug charges Friday after a traffic stop revealed what police described as “a large amount of marijuana in plain view.”
Officers stopped Kisner in the area of Massillon Road and Cramer Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday.
In addition to the marijuana they saw in plain view, a search turned up an additional several hundred grams of marijuana, as well as more than $4,800 in cash.
Kisner was charged with Trafficking in Drugs and Possession of Drugs, Marijuana.
