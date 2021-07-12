Akron police work to identify suspects after apartment complex shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday that left two people injured.

Just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 1000 block of Derbydale Road for a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound to the face, according to a press release.

The officers administered first aid until EMS arrived.

The 17-year-old victim was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital and is in critical condition.

Shortly after, a second shooting victim self-transported to the hospital with an injury to the leg, according to the release.

Detectives determined there was a large gathering at an apartment complex and during the gathering, an altercation began that resulted in the shooting.

Shell casings and other evidence were collected from the scene.

Sincere Baker, 18, was detained and later arrested after he was found in possession of two handguns in a nearby vehicle, according to the release.

Baker told officers that he fired the guns in the air during the altercation.

Baker was charged with Discharging Firearms, Carrying Concealed Weapon, and Weapons Under Disability.

Sincere Baker was arrested and charged following the Akron shooting incident. (Akron Police)

The investigation is ongoing, as investigators are working to identify the additional subjects involved and what role they played in the incident.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Call 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

All callers can remain anonymous.

