Akron woman hit by stray bullet while sitting in her apartment

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman is in stable condition after being shot in the abdomen while sitting in her apartment Friday night.

Akron police said around 9:30 p.m. the woman and her two young children were inside their apartment on W. Mildred Street when a stray bullet came through a second story wall.

The children were not injured.

EMS transported the woman to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

Akron police said several people were shooting at each other in the area of W. Dalton and Wall Streets and one of those bullets struck the victim, who was not the intended target.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.