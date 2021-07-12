Arrests of two East Cleveland police officers spark dismay and discontent among residents, leaders

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The day after news broke that two police officers were arrested in connection with a felony theft charge, residents and leaders across East Cleveland say the news is scandalous but not surprising.

“It’s not the first time you’re going to be hearing about this, and it won’t be the last — I can guarantee you that,” said resident Jewlius Strong. “There’s more than that than they found out.”

Officers Alfonzo Cole and Willie Warner-Simms were arrested Friday after a preliminary investigation, according to a statement from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

Some, including East Cleveland At-Large Councilperson Nathaniel Martin, are hoping an investigation by the sheriff’s department will shed more light on what happened.

“The key thing is, there has to be an investigation. If they did that they need to be terminated,” he said. “If we’ve got police officers who are robbing the citizens then they need to be gone.”

But, he added, the circumstances that lead to the arrests are still unknown, and it’s important to give the justice system time to work. Martin emphasized that the arrests must be taken seriously especially as communities across the country struggle with sensitive conversations about police behavior.

“Police have a lot of power,” said Martin. “If they are convicted for doing that they need to be terminated.”

City Council President Korean C. Stevenson said she is concerned that East Cleveland police officers may be more susceptible to corruption because they are underpaid.

“If you set up a situation where the police are underpaid they will turn your city into a crime because they are going to take money however they can get it,” she wrote in a statement.

She said she wants law applied evenly to everyone, including police officers.

“I am clear on the law and how it should be applied,” she wrote. “It should be applied across the board evenly and effectively.”

Here’s what we know so far:

The officers were taken into custody after an investigation that was sparked by a call from the East Cleveland police chief himself, the sheriff’s office statement said.

“As a result of that request, and after initial investigation, two members of the East Cleveland Police Department were arrested,” according to a county spokeswoman.

Information including what other charges the officers might face and when they will appear in court was not immediately available.

The East Cleveland police chief has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The investigation remains open.

