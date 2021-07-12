Bay Village police to host free self-defense course for women

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bay Village police department is hosting a free self-defense class for women in Aug.

The course will take place on Aug. 4, 9, 12, and 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bay Village Middle School.

The 12-hour course is aimed at providing risk reduction strategies and key fundamentals of self-defense.

The course will be given by the department’s certified defensive tactics instructors.

All four classes are mandatory for the certificate and will be open to college-aged women or high school seniors entering college this fall.

The class size is limited to 24 students and it fills up quickly according to the Bay Village police.

Contact Officer Kelly Uber at 440-871-1234 or email kuber@cityofbayvillage.com to register.

