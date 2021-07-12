2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bay Village police to host free self-defense course for women

The Bay Village police department is hosting a self-defense class for women.
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bay Village police department is hosting a free self-defense class for women in Aug.

The course will take place on Aug. 4, 9, 12, and 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bay Village Middle School.

The 12-hour course is aimed at providing risk reduction strategies and key fundamentals of self-defense.

The course will be given by the department’s certified defensive tactics instructors.

All four classes are mandatory for the certificate and will be open to college-aged women or high school seniors entering college this fall.

The class size is limited to 24 students and it fills up quickly according to the Bay Village police.

Contact Officer Kelly Uber at 440-871-1234 or email kuber@cityofbayvillage.com to register.

Bay Village Police hosts Free Self Defense Class for females. This popular course for young women fills up quickly!...

Posted by Bay Village Police Department on Monday, July 12, 2021

