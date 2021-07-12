City workers trim tree with branch that damaged resident’s home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deborah Dobson is still concerned in her own home, even after city workers trimmed a tree that damaged it months ago.

“It’s a lot to deal with when you’re at home,” she said.

Dobson called the 19 Troubleshooter tipline at the end of April after years of trying—and failing—to have a city representative address the trees next to her property on Norwood Rd.

Even after a branch fell onto her roof, little had been done to prevent further damage; the tree kept growing.

“Couldn’t even see across the street,” Dobson recounted.

A few days after 19 News interviewed Dobson, city workers arrived and pruned the tree.

“The exposure from Channel 19 News, it did get the ball rolling,” she said.

Still, the resident is still not satisfied and wants the city to completely remove the tree and remaining branches.

“I’m afraid of the damages it already caused and still some branches might just fall off,” she said.

Dobson is also fearful a branch can fall onto her garage, as another tree within the city lot continues to grow over it.

“The city seems to move a bit slow,” she said.

19 News reached out to the City of Cleveland’s Media Relations team for a comment. A spokesperson said she will be able to share a statement today—19 News has yet to receive the message.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.