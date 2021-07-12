2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City workers trim tree with branch that damaged resident’s home

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deborah Dobson is still concerned in her own home, even after city workers trimmed a tree that damaged it months ago.

“It’s a lot to deal with when you’re at home,” she said.

Dobson called the 19 Troubleshooter tipline at the end of April after years of trying—and failing—to have a city representative address the trees next to her property on Norwood Rd.

Even after a branch fell onto her roof, little had been done to prevent further damage; the tree kept growing.

“Couldn’t even see across the street,” Dobson recounted.

A few days after 19 News interviewed Dobson, city workers arrived and pruned the tree.

“The exposure from Channel 19 News, it did get the ball rolling,” she said.

Still, the resident is still not satisfied and wants the city to completely remove the tree and remaining branches.

“I’m afraid of the damages it already caused and still some branches might just fall off,” she said.

Dobson is also fearful a branch can fall onto her garage, as another tree within the city lot continues to grow over it.

“The city seems to move a bit slow,” she said.

19 News reached out to the City of Cleveland’s Media Relations team for a comment. A spokesperson said she will be able to share a statement today—19 News has yet to receive the message.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Lakewood, Ohio
Five teen boys attempt to carjack a woman in Lakewood on West 117th & Madison
The Bay Village police department is hosting a self-defense class for women.
Bay Village police to host free self-defense course for women
Health professionals plead to parents to get yearly vaccines after major dip in child...
Health professionals plead to parents to get yearly vaccines after major dip in child immunizations
Teens beat woman during a carjacking attempt
Teen violence