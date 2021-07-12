Cleveland removes fallen tree after 19 News exposes weeklong roadblock

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A City of Cleveland urban forestry crew removed a massive tree on Monday, less than 24 hours after the 19 News Troubleshooters called attention to the weeklong roadblock.

An SUV was trapped beneath the tree on Selzer Avenue in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

Neighbors told 19 News it fell during a storm last week.

“It’s been at least five or six days,” said resident Dave Yost on Sunday. “I don’t understand why it hasn’t been touched yet.”

When reached by e-mail on Monday, a city spokesperson did not reveal when the city became aware of the issue but said the delay was due to the necessary removal of electrical wires, pinning that responsibility on the Illuminating Company.

The spokesperson said the street was now cleared and open, but any remaining debris on private property would need to be removed by the homeowners.

Neighbors had grown frustrated with the process.

“For this to be down like that is no good,” said John Childress. “The city should have done this a while ago. It shouldn’t take four days, five days, or a week. This should have been done ASAP.”

By Monday, neighbors were glad to have the work being done but expressed some lack of confidence in city services moving forward.

The city spokesperson did not respond to our request for comment on that particular aspect of the incident.

