Corrections officer pleads not guilty on sex charges against inmates

Rape charges allegedly occurred at troubled Cuyahoga County Jail
By Vic Gideon
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andre Julius Bacsa plead not guilty through his attorney, Jay Milano, during his video arraignment in Cuyahoga County after his arrest on June 29th.

Judge William McGinty set bond at $100,000.

Bacsa faces three counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery, and one count of sexual imposition, the alleged crimes taking place at the troubled Cuyahoga County Jail,

“Four men in jail has accused him of sexually assaulting them over a period of about a month and a half?” asked Jay Milano, Bacsa’s attorney, “Over a whole lifetime, nothing, and now four guys in jail somehow get together and come up with these accusations.”

Milano says Bacsa was the model guard, working for more than two years without an incident until the charges popped up in May. He’s currently on administrative leave.

“Distraught,” said Milano. “He feels terrible. He’s in jail. And he’s never been in trouble in his life,”

Judge McGinty scheduled Bacsa’s first pre-trail for Monday, July 19th at 9:00 a.m. and assigned the case to Judge Joan Synenberg.

