Cuyahoga County beaches routinely plagued by unsafe levels of fecal bacteria, report says

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - As it gets hot many are hitting Northeast Ohio beaches to cool off and enjoy. But a new report indicates that those beaches are often contaminated by unsafe levels of fecal bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness, respiratory disease, ear and eye infections, and skin rashes.

A majority of Ohio beaches have unsafe levels of fecal indicator bacteria, according to a recent report by the Environment America Research and Policy Center which tested the waters at more than 3,000 beaches across the country.

The report shows that 49 of the 54 Ohio beaches tested last year were potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one day when the organization was testing; 14 beaches were potentially unsafe at least a quarter of the days tested.

In Cuyahoga County, Villa Angela State Park had unsafe levels of fecal bacteria 24% of the time investigators tested. Huntington and Euclid State Park tested at unsafe levels about a fifth of the time.

Beaches in Lucas County were the most unsafe of any in the state, according to the report. The average beach was potentially unsafe for swimming 33% of the days when testing took place.

Bay View West Beach in Erie County tested positive for unsafe water nearly half of the times investigators tested the water.

You can check water quality reports before you make plans to swim.

The Ohio Department of Health publishes the results of its water quality tests statewide here. The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District publishes water quality tests for Edgewater and Villa Angela beaches here.

On Monday, the water quality at both Edgewater and Villa Angela was poor because of levels of E-coli bacteria.

