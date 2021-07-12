2 Strong 4 Bullies
AMBER ALERT: East Cleveland police look for stolen car with 2-year-old in backseat

An AMBER Alert was issued and police are searching for Gerald Toney.
An AMBER Alert was issued and police are searching for Gerald Toney.
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a two-year-old boy who was in the backseat of a stolen 2010 Ford Fusion.

East Cleveland police said the car was taken from the toddler’s home in the 16000 block of Elderwood Avenue.

The boy’s name is Major Jonson and he was last seen wearing a gray and white shirt.

The police reports listed the mother’s ex-boyfriend, Gerald Toney, 40, as the suspect.

Toney’s last known address is in the 13000 block of Superior Avenue in Cleveland.

Toney is described in the police report as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 209 pounds,

Gerald Toney is the man who took the vehicle with the 2-year-old in the backseat.
Gerald Toney is the man who took the vehicle with the 2-year-old in the backseat.

The white 2010 Ford Fusion has front-end bumper damage and a black bag over the sunroof.

The license plate is L399591.

This is a stock image of the vehicle that was taken with the child in it.
This is a stock image of the vehicle that was taken with the child in it.

Call 911 if you see the vehicle.

