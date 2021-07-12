FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy rain and wind damage potential today in showers and storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A broad area of low pressure near Chicago today. This will keep our area unsettled today and tomorrow. The air mass is humid. Showers and storms in the forecast. Everything will be slow moving so flooding will be concern where the heavy rain sets up. There is also the risk of wind damage with a few of the storms. Be prepared for downpours. High temperatures today around 80 degrees. The storms diminish this evening. Temperatures drop to around 70 degrees. We do it all over again tomorrow with more showers and storms. Afternoon temperatures again around 80 degrees or so. A stronger wind tomorrow out of the southwest. A lesser chance of storms on Wednesday. I still have a few storms around the first half of the day. The second half of the afternoon is looking fairly quiet. High temperatures around 80 degrees.

