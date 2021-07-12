Five teen boys attempt to carjack a woman in Lakewood on West 117th & Madison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Things took a turn for the worst as teens attempted to carjack a woman on Madison and West 117th in Lakewood.

According to Captain Gary Stone, 5 teen boys ages 14 to 17 approached her car and then punched her on the head several times.

“We’ve had this in the past. There’s been a little reprieve from it but please be aware of your surroundings,” Stone said.

Police told 19 News she was waiting for a friend who was buying a few items in the convenience store.

That’s when a boy on the passenger side pointed a BB gun at her and demanded that she give up her car.

The woman refused.

The situation got worse when another boy opened the driver’s door and asked for her phone.

She refused again and alerted people around her.

“Could’ve been a lot worse, yes honking the horn drew attention and it scared them off,” Stone said.

After punching the woman the five boys ran across the street to the RTA station on West 117th and Madison where they boarded the Eastbound rapid and Lakewood Police was able to catch them at the 98th street station.

Police told 19 News the woman identified the boys.

They were caught and are now behind the gates of the county Juvenile Detention Center.

Stone said he’s thankful the victim was not seriously hurt and that the teens are off the street.

