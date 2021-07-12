Flooding briefly strands visitors in Lodi Community Park

LODI, Ohio (WOIO) - About 30 people were trapped in Lodi Community Park Sunday after rain caused the river to quickly rise.

In a Facebook post, Lodi Fire and Rescue said the people inside the park stopped trying to cross the river once the water got up to a certain point; instead, they decided to wait for water levels to recede.

Crews helped people get out of the park without crossing the river. Four people needed additional help to get out of the park safely.

No one was hurt.

