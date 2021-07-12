2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be sentenced for incident involving 15-year-old girl

Jared "Drake" Bell
Jared "Drake" Bell(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Former Nickelodeon star Jared “Drake” Bell, 35, will be sentenced Monday afternoon by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick for crimes involving a minor.

In June, Bell pleaded guilty and was convicted of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles for an incident involving a 15-year-old Canadian girl.

19 News will carry the sentencing live at noon.

Cleveland police said the crime happened in December 2017, while Bell was in town for a concert at the Odeon Concert Club.

Police said Bell and the victim developed a relationship years prior to the incident. And months before the concert, police said Bell sent the victim inappropriate messages on social media.

Bell is best known for starring in the show “Drake & Josh” that aired on Nick from 2004 to 2007.

