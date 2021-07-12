Fugitives of the Week wanted after escape from Lorain County correctional facility

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has offered a reward for information leading to the capture of two men who escaped from the Lorain/ Medina Community Based Correctional Facility.

Kevin McKitrick and Justin Hamilton escaped on June 29 from the facility located on Murray Hill Road in Elyria, according to a U.S. Marshals Service media release.

McKitrick, 35, of Elyria, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Hamilton, 21, of the Vermilion area, is 5 feet 10 inches and 150 pounds.

The task force asks those with information to call 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

McKitrick is wanted after escaping from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility. (US Marshals Service)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.