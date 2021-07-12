2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fugitives of the Week wanted after escape from Lorain County correctional facility

Hamilton is wanted after escaping from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility.
Hamilton is wanted after escaping from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility.(US Marshals Service)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has offered a reward for information leading to the capture of two men who escaped from the Lorain/ Medina Community Based Correctional Facility.

Kevin McKitrick and Justin Hamilton escaped on June 29 from the facility located on Murray Hill Road in Elyria, according to a U.S. Marshals Service media release.

McKitrick, 35, of Elyria, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Hamilton, 21, of the Vermilion area, is 5 feet 10 inches and 150 pounds.

The task force asks those with information to call 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

McKitrick is wanted after escaping from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility.
McKitrick is wanted after escaping from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility.(US Marshals Service)

Bart Mercurio, 50, faces charges for a 1999 rape in Cleveland.
DNA genealogy testing leads to break in decades-old cold case rape in Cleveland
A city worker loads a fallen tree into a wood chipper Monday, June 12, 2021, in Cleveland's...
Cleveland removes fallen tree after 19 News exposes weeklong roadblock
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle
University Hospitals apologizes after patient receives kidney meant for another