2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Grand jury indicts Parma man accused of killing woman, dumping her body in Ashtabula County landfill

Richard Muncie (Source: North Royalton police)
Richard Muncie (Source: North Royalton police)((Source: North Royalton police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 50-year-old Parma man accused of murdering a North Royalton was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, offenses against a human corpse, aggravated burglary and grand theft.

Richard Muncie is being held on a $2 million bond and will be arraigned on July 14.

North Royalton police said Muncie beat Cari Smith, 50, to death inside her Royal Oaks apartment on June 25.

The North Royalton woman was murdered on June 25, 2021.
The North Royalton woman was murdered on June 25, 2021.((Source: Social media))

According to officers, Muncie then put Smith’s body inside her vehicle and dumped her at the Waste Management landfill on Tuttle Road in Geneva.

Smith’s co-workers at the Cleveland Clinic called police on June 25, after Smith did not show up for work that morning.

When officers responded to her apartment, they discovered Smith’s car missing and evidence of foul play inside the home.

“For example blood trail from her apartment unit to where she had parked her car, certainly would be concerning to anyone so we employed BCI and started things there with some technology and police work,” said North Royalton Police Detective David Loeding.

Police then used OnStar to track her vehicle to Geauga County where deputies pulled Muncie over and took him into custody.

Smith’s body was found shortly afterwards at the landfill.

Police said Muncie and Smith knew each other, but their relationship is not fully understood at this time and recent reports suggested a “strained relationship.”

Loved ones of the victim tell us Muncie was Smith’s on-again, off-again boyfriend. They believe they were broken up at the time of her death.

Parma man arrested for killing woman, dumping her body in Ashtabula County landfill

Statement from Cleveland Clinic:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our caregiver, Cari Smith, who was a longstanding employee of Cleveland Clinic for 19 years. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

19 News has learned the North Royalton woman leaves behind a son and a daughter who she loved dearly.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Members of Ohio Task Force 1 assist with recovery efforts in the Surfside, Florida condo...
Ohio Task Force 1 prepares to head home from Surfside condo collapse site
Akron Police are seizing guns at record numbers even as the violent crime rate rises in the city.
Akron police work to identify suspects after apartment complex shooting
Akron woman hit by stray bullet while sitting in her apartment
20-year-old arrested after officers find “large amount of marijuana” in his car
20-year-old arrested after officers find “large amount of marijuana” in his car