Health professionals plead to parents to get yearly vaccines after major dip in child immunizations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Health professionals are urging you to make sure your kids are up to date on their immunizations, a task the CDC says we’re behind on.

Jennifer Heller is a nurse practitioner at the CVS Minute Clinic; she says when it comes to routine vaccines, kids aren’t showing up.

“Mostly, it was the stay-at-home orders last year that caused people to get behind on their health care,” said Heller.

According to the CDC, there was a huge dip in child immunizations between March and May. The numbers are getting better, but the gap isn’t closing.

“Now that life is getting back up and going, we’re a little too busy to worry about what we need to be worried about,” said Heller.

The cost of your kids getting behind on these vaccines could have some terrifying consequences, resulting in them catching things like bacterial meningitis.

“I saw kids that were talking at the beginning of my shift, and by the end, they were not doing well,” recalled Heller “it may not be a common disease, but it’s soo powerful and can cause so much damage to children.”

Many of the immunizations are age-specific.

You can find a list here.

Remember, if you don’t get caught up, you’re gonna get a letter from your kid’s school. Saying they can’t come back until they get them. Because these immunizations are required by the state.

