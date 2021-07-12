2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lane markings on I-90 eastbound in Rocky River scattered over road

By Steph Krane
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A bridge repair project left lane markings scattered around I-90 eastbound near the McKinley Avenue exit Monday morning, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said.

Drivers had to navigate three lanes of traffic that were not clearly marked.

An ODOT spokesperson said the markings were recently laid down during weekend maintenance to make repairs on a bridge. They also believe heavy rain may have played a factor in causing the markings to come undone.

The spokesperson said “a contractor is aware of the problem and will get it fixed as soon as possible.”

