Neighbors on Cleveland’s West Side want to know who’s responsible for a downed tree blocking the road after recent storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People living in one West Side neighborhood are fed up with a fallen tree that is blocking their street.

The tree was struck by lightning during a bad storm on Wednesday, according to one neighbor in the 2200 block of Selzer Avenue. That’s when the massive tree fell into the road.

But after four days no one has cleaned it up, even though the tree also took down a light pole, has branches suspended in mid-air on wires, and has trapped someone’s SUV.

Neighbor Dave Yost says it’s dangerous.

“I don’t understand why it hasn’t been touched yet,” he said. “If there was a fence around it I’d be more secure about it, but just with that tape here, just for that long of a time, it seems pretty dangerous.”

People who live in the area are worried the roadblock could slow down EMTs, fire trucks, and other first responders if needed. But the main concern is the potential hazard to children who are constantly at play on the street.

“There are possible electrical lines down. That could be a hazard,” John Childress said. “The city should have done this a while ago. It shouldn’t take four days, five days, or a week. This should have been done as soon as possible.”

19 News working to get to the root of the clean-up problem has learned from neighbors that police, fire, and Cleveland Public Power did initially respond, and they believe any problem with live wires was resolved. Several officers also sat watch at the site for a few days according to one neighbor, and they roped off the area with caution tape. But some say the best precaution is to get the mess cleaned off of the street and sidewalks.

“These trees are pretty rotted and so another disaster could happen soon with all the severe weather we’ve had,” Yost said.

Selzer Avenue can be accessed from another side street.

19 News reached out to Cleveland Public Power to ask when the tree and debris would be cleaned up. A dispatcher did not appear aware of the problem but said he would try to get a crew out there possibly by Sunday evening to assess the issue. Cleveland Public Power said it may not be their issue and may be the responsibility of another power company.

One neighbor believes because there was a good amount of storm damage on Wednesday crews just may be overwhelmed.

