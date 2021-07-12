Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT DAY for Storms and Flooding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A broad area of low pressure near Chicago will keep our area unsettled Monday evening and Tuesday, with rain and storms in the forecast.

Here is the latest forecast from Meteorologist Jon Loufman.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for many area counties: including, Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, and Geauga counties.

The Flash Flood Watch is effective through this evening.

There is also the risk of wind damage with a few of the storms and you should be prepared for downpours.

The storms diminish Monday evening, and temperatures drop to around 70 degrees.

We do it all over again Tuesday more showers and storms.

Afternoon temperatures will again be around 80 degrees or so.

There will also be a stronger wind Tuesday out of the southwest and a chance of storms on Wednesday.

