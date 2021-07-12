2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT DAY for Storms and Flooding

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A broad area of low pressure near Chicago will keep our area unsettled Monday evening and Tuesday, with rain and storms in the forecast.

Here is the latest forecast from Meteorologist Jon Loufman.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for many area counties: including, Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, and Geauga counties.

The Flash Flood Watch is effective through this evening.

There is also the risk of wind damage with a few of the storms and you should be prepared for downpours.

The storms diminish Monday evening, and temperatures drop to around 70 degrees.

We do it all over again Tuesday more showers and storms.

Afternoon temperatures will again be around 80 degrees or so.

There will also be a stronger wind Tuesday out of the southwest and a chance of storms on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT DAY: Flash Flood Watch for a good portion of the area this afternoon and evening
Sunday and Monday are ALERT DAYS for potentially severe storms. The main threats are high...
Strong to severe storms possible tonight and tomorrow; threat of high winds, flooding
Flood warning extended for parts of Medina, Stark & Summit counties
File photo.
Flood warning in effect for several counties in Northeast Ohio