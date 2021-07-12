2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Task Force 1 prepares to head home from Surfside condo collapse site

Members of Ohio Task Force 1 assist with recovery efforts in the Surfside, Florida condo...
Members of Ohio Task Force 1 assist with recovery efforts in the Surfside, Florida condo collapse.(Ohio Task Force 1)
By Steph Krane
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT
(WOIO) - After more than a week spent helping search and rescue efforts at the collapsed condo site in Surfside, Florida, crews from Ohio Task Force 1 are headed home this week.

The decision to leave the site comes as the death toll at the building site rises to 94 people as of Monday morning. Last week, officials declared no more survivors were present underneath the rubble.

“It is simply impossible for us, as a team, to express our thanks and gratitude for the support we have received from all over the Ohio region,” crew spokesperson Phil Sinewe said. “The messages of support have been unwavering and vast in number. We thank all of you for your support of our team’s efforts.”

Surfside Condo Collapse: Ohio search and rescue crews assisting rescue efforts

The team will leave Florida Tuesday and arrive back at their headquarters in Vandalia, Ohio on Thursday afternoon.

