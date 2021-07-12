2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception church in Bedford celebrates 100 years

By Sia Nyorkor and Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Alleluia!

St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception celebrated its centennial with a special Mass on Sunday followed by a celebratory luncheon.

“When you think about it 100 years of all the changes in the church and society ... and yet you still have this group of faithful people,” said a priest who celebrated the centennial Mass. “It’s just wonderful. I’m glad to be here.”

Saint Mary began as a mission of Holy Name Parish in 1905 in Cleveland. It became a parish in 1921 when the first resident Pastor, Fr. John R. Hagan arrived on Sunday, July 10.

Hundreds gathered in the church for a special celebration on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Cain Park
The Cain Park Arts Festival returns this year after being held virtually in 2020
Arthur Keith died Nov. 13, 2020 after being shot and killed by a CMHA police officer.
Arthur Keith’s family protests outside CHMA police headquarters days after officer cleared of charges in shooting death
Band prepares for performance at Crocker Park
Crocker Park events bring community back together
Elyria Friendship APL holds pet food bank