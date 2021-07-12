St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception church in Bedford celebrates 100 years

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Alleluia!

St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception celebrated its centennial with a special Mass on Sunday followed by a celebratory luncheon.

“When you think about it 100 years of all the changes in the church and society ... and yet you still have this group of faithful people,” said a priest who celebrated the centennial Mass. “It’s just wonderful. I’m glad to be here.”

Saint Mary began as a mission of Holy Name Parish in 1905 in Cleveland. It became a parish in 1921 when the first resident Pastor, Fr. John R. Hagan arrived on Sunday, July 10.

Hundreds gathered in the church for a special celebration on Sunday.

