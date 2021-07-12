2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stimulus update: Child tax credit payments to start hitting bank accounts Thursday

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
USA (WOIO) - Families with children will begin receiving child tax credit payments on Thursday, according to the IRS.

Families will children 5 and under will generally receive six monthly payments of $300 each. Families with children ages 6 to 17 will receive monthly payments of $250.

For most people, you don’t have to do anything to receive this money. The government will use your 2020 or 2019 tax return to determine your eligibility and issue your payment.

If you didn’t file a 2020 or 2019 tax return, go to this website for nonfilers where you’ll file a simplified tax return to register for the payments.

These child tax credit payments are early payments from the IRS of 50% of the Child Tax Credit that you may claim when you file your 2021 tax return in 2022.

You can check if you’re eligible and update your bank account information here.

The child tax credits were expanded for one year only in the 2021 pandemic stimulus bill officially called the American Rescue Plan Act.

