Swim ‘at your own risk’ at Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park Tuesdays & Wednesdays due to lifeguard shortage

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Swimmers planning to hit the beach during the week at Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park will do so at their own risk because of a lifeguard shortage.

The Lake Metroparks announced Sunday on their Facebook page that the beach’s lifeguard stands will be unstaffed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting on July 13.

The park will also not collect parking fees on those days.

Additional information and updates will be available on the Lake Metropark website.

