Tribe plucks ECU’s Williams in 1st round of MLB draft

21-year old went 10-1 this season
ECU SP Gavin Williams at AAC Championship
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians aimed for high-upside with their first pick of the 2021 draft. East Carolina’s Gavin Williams was their guy with the 23rd selection of the draft.

Williams, 21, pitched in parts of four seasons for the Pirates, but his biggest season was this past one. The 6-for-6, 238-pound right-hander spent most of the year in the rotation where he went 10-1 with a 1.88 ERA (81.1IP, 57H, 18R/17ER, 3HR, 21BB, 130K). He was named to six different All-America teams and was also picked as a finalist for both the Golden Spikes and Dick Howser Awards.

Williams threw only three innings in 2020 because of a finger injury.

