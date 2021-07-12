2 Strong 4 Bullies
Two killed, two injured in crash on SR-14 in Ravenna Township

The Dodge Charger that was voted a fan favorite. (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two women were killed and two others injured in a crash on SR-14 in Ravenna Township that closed the road for nearly four hours Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol media release.

Brittany Spohn was driving eastbound in a 2010 Dodge Caliber when she lost control while negotiating a curve and traveled left of center into the path of a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe, according to the OSHP.

The vehicles collided in the westbound lane of SR-14, killing Spohn at the scene, the release said. A male passenger in her car was taken to University Hospital Ravenna with minor injuries.

The passenger in the Hyundai, 81-year-old Ester Smith, was taken to the same hospital but later died of her injuries. The driver of the Hyundai was also seriously injured in the crash. He too was taken to the hospital.

SR-14 was closed for nearly four hours while investigators and clean-up crews worked at the scene, the OSHP said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

