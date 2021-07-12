2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Young man killed when vehicle strikes pole on Cleveland’s East Side

(KY3)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening on Cleveland’s East Side.

A man, who was about 25-years-old, was killed when a vehicle struck a telephone pole near the intersection of East 126th Street and Kinsman Road, according to Cleveland EMS.

Another man was also injured in the crash, which occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Commuter Cast
Wet weather continues: what to expect this weekend
Commuter Cast
Risk of severe storms, strong winds, heavy rain during afternoon commute
Cleveland’s Edgewater Park closed to vehicles during Fourth of July festivities
19 First Alert Traffic
Here are a few things to know before hitting Ohio’s roads this Fourth of July weekend