Young man killed when vehicle strikes pole on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening on Cleveland’s East Side.

A man, who was about 25-years-old, was killed when a vehicle struck a telephone pole near the intersection of East 126th Street and Kinsman Road, according to Cleveland EMS.

Another man was also injured in the crash, which occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

