Zocalo Tequileria to close for regular service on Cleveland’s East Fourth Street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Zocalo Tequileria said it came to the decision to close for regular service starting on July 18, 2021, due to staffing issues.

Zocalo will be still operating during special events and open for private dining.

The restaurant is located at 2071 East Fourth Street in Cleveland.

You can get more information by calling 216-298-4104 or emailing managers@zocalocleveland.com.

Zocola joins other shuttered restaurants on East Fourth Street, including Chinato -- which is now open as Goma, Michael Symon’s Lola and The Greenhouse Tavern.

