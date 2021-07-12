2 Strong 4 Bullies
Zocalo Tequileria to close for regular service on Cleveland’s East Fourth Street

Zocalo will stop regular service in July 2021.
Zocalo will stop regular service in July 2021.((Source: Zocalo))
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Zocalo Tequileria said it came to the decision to close for regular service starting on July 18, 2021, due to staffing issues.

Zocalo will be still operating during special events and open for private dining.

The restaurant is located at 2071 East Fourth Street in Cleveland.

You can get more information by calling 216-298-4104 or emailing managers@zocalocleveland.com.

Due to ongoing staffing issues we have come to the decision to close Zocalo for regular service effective July 18th,...

Posted by Zócalo Tequilería on Monday, July 12, 2021

Zocola joins other shuttered restaurants on East Fourth Street, including Chinato -- which is now open as Goma, Michael Symon’s Lola and The Greenhouse Tavern.

