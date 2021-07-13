2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 carjackings at Akron gas stations, police don’t know if they are related

((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating two armed carjackings at separate gas stations.

The first carjacking happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday at the Speedway in the 300 block of E. Exchange Street.

Akron police said a 50-year-old man and his 19-year-old son were in the process of pumping gas, when the suspect approached and pointed a gun at them.

The suspect demanded the victim’s jewelry and keys to his 2021 BMW X6.

Police later found the vehicle in the 600 block of Sherman Street, but the victim said there was also thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from inside the car.

The only description of the suspect is a younger Black male, about 17-22-years-old, wearing all dark clothing.

The second carjacking happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday at the BP Gas Station in the 700 block of Grant Street.

A 36-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman told police they pulled up to the pump and when the man went inside to pay for the gas, an armed suspect walked up and ordered the woman out of the car.

The suspect then drove off in the woman’s car, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata.

Akron police said they spotted the stolen vehicle moments later and attempted to pull the driver over, but he refused to stop.

Officers called off the chase on Route 8 northbound and about 20 minutes later, the car was found wrecked and abandoned in the area of Route 8 northbound and Graham Road.

The suspect, only described as a Black man, remains on the loose.

Police are working to determine if the same suspects were involved in both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

