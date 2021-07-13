2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 people dead, 3 hurt in overnight crash on Cleveland’s east side

By Steph Krane
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Two people died and another three were rushed to the hospital following a car crash early Tuesday morning, Cleveland EMS said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at East 131st Street near St. Clair Avenue.

Three cars were involved in the crash, and one vehicle caught on fire. One person was trapped in a vehicle following the crash.

Two victims died at the scene, and three people were taken to the hospital by emergency crews; two were in serious condition and another was in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

This is a developing story; stay with 19 News for more information.

