79-year-old pickleball player survives 2 heart attacks while playing the sport, all 6 months apart

A warning to you at home, if you think something is wrong, say something before it’s too late
By Katie Tercek
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 79-year-old champion pickleball player surviving two heart attacks, all six months apart.

The heart attacks, happening while playing pickleball.

His story is unique because he lived. However, let it be a warning to you at home, if you think something is wrong, say something before it’s too late.

“Mines a nice story. I came back to a life, but how many people are fortunate enough to do that,” said Bill Regan, heart attack survivor.

Regan’s first heart attack happened while playing pickleball.

“When I got off the court I started getting a little lightheaded,” said Bill Regan.

That was the start of Regan’s first heart attack landing him in the hospital.

He recovered, but 6 months later he was yet again playing pickleball when he started to feel weird.

“I played one game I sat down next to a friend who happened to be a retired policeman and all of a sudden I blacked out and he tended to me. And then one of my other friends who is a former battalion chief with Cleveland Fire Department, he administered CPR to me,” said Regan.

Thanks to life-saving efforts from his friends and other first responders, Regan lived.

“In my twenty-year career, I’ve had it happen to me twice where we’ve been able to get somebody fully recovered by the time we got into the hospital. It was just the right time with everybody in the right place,” said Anthony Hyatt, a firefighter paramedic with Parma Professional Firefighters.

Paramedics remind us over and over again if you see someone who looks like they may be in peril, react right away because it’s the difference between life or death.

“I feel very, very grateful, and think most of my family is too. And I know damn well, that my life insurance company is happy,” said Regan.

As for, Regan’s pickleball career, he’s back playing.

It’s a sport he plans on playing for many more years.

