Akron man found guilty of raping disabled woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced today that a Summit County jury found Stacey Roper, 29, guilty of raping a developmentally disabled woman he knew.

Jurors found Roper guilty of six counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of felonious assault, and one count of corruption of another with drugs.

All the charges are felonies.

In Feb. 2021, a co-worker of the victim contacted Cuyahoga Falls police to have them conduct a welfare check, according to a press release.

The woman had managed to email work telling them she needed help and that there was a violent man in her apartment.

The following details of the attack are graphic.

The woman eventually told officers Roper repeatedly beat her.

Investigators determined Roper struck her with a hammer and meat tenderizer, according to the press release.

Roper also tied her up and forced her to ingest pills then sexually assaulted her once she passed out.

The victim needed to undergo surgery as a result of the attack, according to the release.

At trial, Roper demanded to defend himself as the Constitution permits.

Following the announcement of the jury’s verdict, Roper spit in the face of the assistant prosecutor.

According to the press release, additional charges are pending.

Avery, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office facility dog, sat with the survivor as the woman testified at trial.

Avery was also with the woman every time she came to the Prosecutor’s Office, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s office.

Roper will be sentenced on Aug. 20, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.

