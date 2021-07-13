2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Appeals court: Dealers can sell handguns to 18-year-olds

A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.
A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An appeals court has ruled that a federal law banning licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults between the ages of 18 and 21 is unconstitutional.

In a 2-1 opinion Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond overturned a lower court ruling upholding the law, which has been in place since 1968.

Judge Julius Richardson, a Donald Trump appointee, wrote that the law relegates both the right to bear arms and young adults under age 21 to second-class status.

The Biden administration has the option to appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill

Latest News

Akron Police are seizing guns at record numbers even as the violent crime rate rises in the city.
US Marshalls make 2 arrests in connection with Akron murder
The Indians according to published reports are close to signing a new lease to stay at...
Report of lease deal and possible minority owner investment would be big boost to Indians and city
The Indians lease at Progressive Field runs for 2 more full seasons, through 2023, but The...
Report of lease deal and possible minority owner investment would be big boost to Indians and city
Rajih McQueen, 27, is missing from the 10300 block of Miles Avenue since June 24.
Missing Cleveland woman last seen June 24