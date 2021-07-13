County wants to use your backyard to gain public access to the lake

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -For the past 3 years, lake levels have been at an all-time high. Creating erosion and ripping away backyards along the lakefront.

“Nobody wants their house to fall into the lake,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish “nobody wants to lose half their backyard into the lake.”

But eroded property isn’t an easy thing to fix.

“It’s too expensive for one property owner to put up a break wall, but we can do that for people,” said Budish.

But it’ll cost you.

In exchange for fixing your yard free of charge, the county wants you to give them access to part of your property.

They want to create nearly a dozen public access points to the lakefront.

“The initial reaction of people, as you can understand, is, do I really want public walking or biking right outside my windows,” said Budish.

No doubt, there is bound to be opposition, But surprisingly, we found that many owners have already given the green light.

“Now we’re starting to get a little bit more focused on those specific areas where people are saying can you assist us,” said Director of County Public Works, Michael Dever.

In fact, similar projects are already underway in Euclid and Rocky River.

The county committee is holding a virtual public meeting Tuesday at 6 o’clock to share plans they’ve drawn up and answer your questions.

“There may be opportunities to have a little beach area,” said Executive Director of Planning Commission, Mary Cierebiej “ a cobblestone beach, or have some kind of path along the water levels as opposed to being on top.”

It’s a lot to take in, but don’t worry, you don’t have to make any decisions right now.

The county says to hear them out; they believe the project will not only bring in more visitors but will increase property values.

“Recognizing coastal erosion really doesn’t respect property boundaries,” said Planning Manager, James Sonnhalter “so it’s better that we and our neighbors start talking together to see what the best approach is to solve this problem.”

You can watch the virtual public meeting here.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.