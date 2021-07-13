2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

DeWine to unveil 2nd COVID vaccination incentive program

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says the state plans to unveil a new coronavirus vaccination incentive program. The governor said the announcement will come within the next week with a goal of increasing vaccinations.

DeWine said Tuesday he’s worried about the continued spread of the so-called delta variant. He says he’s also worried about parts of the state with continued low vaccination rates. The governor says anyone not vaccinated is “very vulnerable” because of the delta variant.

The Republican governor didn’t provide details about the new program but hinted it could involve smaller amounts of money to increase the odds of more people winning.

DeWine first announced the Vax-a-Million program in May as an incentive to help boost COVID-19 vaccination numbers.

A Boston University study found the governor’s initial Vax-a-Million lottery did not cause an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Did Vax-a-Million incentive accomplish its goal? DeWine calls it a ‘great success’

More than 5.5 million Ohioans received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 565,000 Ohioans beginning the vaccination process since May 13, the day following Governor DeWine’s announcement of Ohio Vax-a-Million during a statewide address.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. FOX19 contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.
Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

Latest News

Dr. Michelle Fiscus, former Tennessee vaccination chief, said officials gave her no specific...
Former Tenn. vaccine leader talks about firing
The delta variant is causing a surge of coronavirus cases in 46 states, according to CDC data.
COVID-19 cases back on the rise
States that have fully vaccinated more than half their residents have about a third of average...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in 45 states, mostly among unvaccinated
Pfizer thinks a booster for its COVID-19 vaccine might be necessary, something they're set to...
COVID-19: Will we need vaccine boosters?