2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Elyria man accused in decades-old cold rape case gets $50,000 bond

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bart Mercurio wasted no time pleading his innocence during his first court appearance.

The 50-year-old is accused of raping and beating a woman inside her Tremont home back in 1999.

19 New’s Investigative Unit first told you about Mercurio’s arrest on Monday.

The Elyria native is now in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

On Tuesday, he made it clear to a judge that he is not guilty of the charges against him.

“On my mom, my three sisters that raised me, this is so embarrassing, I absolutely did not do this,” said Mercurio.

Mercurio was identified as a suspect in this case after genealogical testing linked his DNA to the crime.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutors office is using new special DNA testing kits to help crack decades-old cold cases.

Mercurio is the first person to be arrested based on the results from these kits.

“The cases aren’t over, it’s not a dead-end. We can continue to try to work and work and try to solve these unsolved crimes on behalf of the victims,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

As for Mercurio, the judge granted him a $50,000 bond and he will be back in court later this week.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill

Latest News

Lake Erie
County wants to use your backyard to gain public access to the lake
County wants to use your backyard to gain public access to the lake
County wants to use your backyard to gain public access to the lake
Akron police are investigating two armed carjackings at separate gas stations.
2 carjackings at Akron gas stations, police don’t know if they are related
A 79-year-old champion pickleball player surviving two heart attacks, all six months apart.
79-year-old pickleball player survives 2 heart attacks while playing the sport, all 6 months apart