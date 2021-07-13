Elyria man arrested for July 2 murder

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man for a murder in Lorain on July 2nd.

Sebastian Fleckenstein, of Elyria, was taken into custody on July 13th on the west side of Lorain.

Lorain police said Fleckenstein shot and killed Heriberto Laboy-Sanchez, 29, of Lorain.

Laboy-Sanchez was found lying in the 2300 block of Apple Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on July 2nd.

Lorain police said Det. Gray recovered the murder weapon several days ago.

Fleckenstein is now locked up at the Lorain County Jail and additional charges are possible.

