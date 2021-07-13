Former Avon fire chief sentenced to prison for sex crime involving a minor

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Avon Fire Chief Frank Root Jr. was sentenced to six months in jail and three years probation.

In March Root pleaded pleaded no contest to one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

He served as the Avon fire chief from 1990 to 2006. ((Source: Lorain County Sheriff))

Root Jr. was arrested in October 2019.

Root also has another court case pending in Avon Lake Municipal Court.

In September 2020, Avon police arrested Root for public indecency for allegedly urinating during daylight hours and exposing himself.

He will be back in Avon Lake Municipal Court for a pre-trial on August 3rd.

