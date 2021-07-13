2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former Avon fire chief sentenced to prison for sex crime involving a minor

Frank Root in Avon Lake Municipal Court on 10/20/2020. (WOIO)
Frank Root in Avon Lake Municipal Court on 10/20/2020. (WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Avon Fire Chief Frank Root Jr. was sentenced to six months in jail and three years probation.

In March Root pleaded pleaded no contest to one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

He served as the Avon fire chief from 1990 to 2006.
He served as the Avon fire chief from 1990 to 2006.((Source: Lorain County Sheriff))

Root Jr. was arrested in October 2019.

Root also has another court case pending in Avon Lake Municipal Court.

In September 2020, Avon police arrested Root for public indecency for allegedly urinating during daylight hours and exposing himself.

He will be back in Avon Lake Municipal Court for a pre-trial on August 3rd.

Root Jr. served as the Avon fire chief from Feb. 1990 until his retirement in Feb. of 2006.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill

Latest News

2 people dead, 3 hurt in overnight crash on Cleveland’s east side
2 people dead, 3 hurt in overnight crash on Cleveland’s east side
Parma driver said she ‘let God take the wheel’ after slamming into another car and a house
On Monday evening the community gathered in Kirtland City Hall for what was supposed to be the...
Kirtland Police Chief suspended without pay for 30 days, hearing to determine his fate continued
Canton McKinley High School incident
Former Canton-McKinley football coaches sue school district leaders, father of athlete at center of pizza scandal