Gov. Mike DeWine seeks state money for Progressive Field renovation

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine confirmed Tuesday that he’s asked state lawmakers to consider appropriating state funding for renovations to Progressive Stadium.

The governor became involved in the Cleveland Indians lease negotiations after he was approached by Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Buddish about needing financial help with the deal, according to the governor’s office.

DeWine did not say how much the state might provide for the renovations. He did say that it was important that the city and the team reach an agreement that includes a long-term lease.

While he is not involved in day-to-day negotiations, DeWine said that parties are closing in on a 15-year lease extension that would allow the city and Cuyahoga County to two additional 5-year extensions.

Any appropriation would require legislative approval.

