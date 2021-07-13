Indians add 19 arms in MLB draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If pitching wins championships, the Indians should be in good shape for the future.

Cleveland wrapped up its 2021 draft Tuesday, and 19 of its 21 picks were pitchers.

Gavin Williams of East Carolina was the team’s top pick Sunday.

Tribe director of scouting Scott Barnsby recapped the draft in a Tuesday media zoom call.

Cleveland’s emphasis on pitching is not unprecedented. The LA Angels of Anaheim spent all 20 of their picks this year on pitchers.

