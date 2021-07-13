2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Indians add 19 arms in MLB draft

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If pitching wins championships, the Indians should be in good shape for the future.

Cleveland wrapped up its 2021 draft Tuesday, and 19 of its 21 picks were pitchers.

Gavin Williams of East Carolina was the team’s top pick Sunday.

Tribe director of scouting Scott Barnsby recapped the draft in a Tuesday media zoom call.

Cleveland’s emphasis on pitching is not unprecedented. The LA Angels of Anaheim spent all 20 of their picks this year on pitchers.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill

Latest News

Gov. Mike DeWine seeks state money for Progressive Field renovation
ECU SP Gavin Williams at AAC Championship
Tribe plucks ECU’s Williams in 1st round of MLB draft
Cleveland Indians game postponed due to weather
Cleveland Indians game postponed due to weather
This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker...
NFL linebacker Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas