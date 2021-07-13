Medina Township Zoning Commission votes down turning greenspace into gas station

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A plan to rezone a community greenspace was shut down by a zoning commission in Medina Township Monday.

The proposal was to add a Sheetz gas station near state Route 3 and Interstate 71.

This would require the property to be rezoned for different use, something most residents spoke out against.

Tonight’s vote is just a recommendation. The township board of trustees will make the final decision in the next 30 days.

