Missing Cleveland woman last seen June 24

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rajih McQueen, 27, is missing from the 10300 block of Miles Avenue.

McQueen is possibly driving a 2018 silver Nissan Sentra with license plate JGH3953.

Her family has not heard from her since her disappearance and is very worried about her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Callahan at 216-623-3138 or the Cuyahoga County Sheriff Office at 216-348-4232.

