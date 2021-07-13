Missing Cleveland woman last seen June 24
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rajih McQueen, 27, is missing from the 10300 block of Miles Avenue.
McQueen is possibly driving a 2018 silver Nissan Sentra with license plate JGH3953.
Her family has not heard from her since her disappearance and is very worried about her well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Callahan at 216-623-3138 or the Cuyahoga County Sheriff Office at 216-348-4232.
