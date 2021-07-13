2 Strong 4 Bullies
More than 70 rounds fired at Lake County bar, 2 men in custody

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are under arrest for allegedly firing 70-100 rounds at the Lake Dine & Dance on Fairport-Nursery Road in Painesville Township around 1 a.m. on July 5.

According to Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno, surveillance video from the bar shows many people carrying guns and numerous people firing weapons.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg.

She was the only victim and Leonbruno said she has been treated and released.

The U.S. Marshals arrested one suspect man in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, July 9. His name has not been released.

The second suspect was arrested by Lake County Sheriff deputies with assistance from the Lake County Adult Probation Department. His name has also not been released.

Leonbruno said they are still trying to identify other people on the surveillance video and anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 440-350-5521.

Lake County officials have also filed a renewal objection to the liquor license at the Lake Dine and Dance and they are waiting for the hearing to be scheduled before the Ohio Liquor Control Board.

Leonbruno added he is working with township trustees to address the low numbers of deputies available in each township.

“I feel it is important to reflect that the resources of deputies are severely limited in our townships due to significantly low number of deputies. While they do a phenomenal job, their proactive measures in combating crime are limited by staffing numbers,” said Leonbruno.

