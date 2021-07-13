Parma driver said she ‘let God take the wheel’ after slamming into another car and a house

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A speeding driver ran a red light in Beachwood and slammed into another car last month, but the out-of-control vehicle didn’t stop there.

The Parma woman behind the wheel ended up crashing into another car and a house on Richmond Road.

What’s unusual is the woman, who had her 12-year-old daughter in the car, admitted to officers she intentionally ran the red light at Richmond Road and Shaker Boulevard speeding at about 120 miles per hour.

Beachwood police say a Parma woman admits she quite literally, “Let go and let God take the wheel” of her teal Ford Taurus back in mid-June when the crash occurred.

Beachwood traffic cameras captured her first running the red light and slamming into another car. Even though that vehicle was heavily damaged, the other motorist was able to walk away uninjured.

However, after losing control of her vehicle the Parma woman then crashed into a vehicle in the driveway of a Beachwood home and only stopped after colliding with the house. Thankfully no one inside was injured and police say there only appeared to be minor cosmetic damage to the home.

The woman’s 12-year-old daughter was taken to an area hospital after complaining of head injuries.

Beachwood police say immediately after arriving on the scene the woman approached them and stated she was driving 120 miles per hour and intentionally ran the red light to “test her faith in God.”

The woman also said that she’s been going through some “trials and tribulations” recently and was fired from her job. She told officers that she “let her fear go and went for it.”

Police questioned the woman about if she had been drinking or taking any kind of drug. She said she had one glass of wine nearly seven hours earlier.

Officers suspected the woman may have been suffering a mental crisis had taken her to the hospital, according to a Beachwood police report.

But the suspect’s alleged actions of using a deadly weapon to intentionally drive recklessly may have put even more troubles on her plate.

Prosecutors say they are waiting for the case to be presented to a grand jury, which could happen this week. We are not naming the woman because she hasn’t been officially charged. She could face charges, including assault with a deadly weapon (her car) and child endangerment.

